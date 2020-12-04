Week's Most Read: Demand remains high for American Eagles
- Published: Dec 4, 2020, 10 AM
Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.
Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.
5. Lithuania issues €2 coin featuring pilgrimage site: The "Hill of Crosses" is featured on a circulating commemorative €2 coin, a site of Catholic religious pilgrimage.
4. 2020 Bush dollar, First Spouse medal set on sale Dec. 21: George H.W. and Barbara Bush will be honored on the dollar coin and medal set that will be available to collectors just in time for Christmas.
3. Monday Morning Brief for Nov. 30, 2020: Hold or sell?: The fortunate few who procured a privy-marked Proof 2020-W American Eagle gold $50 coin from the Mint have an important decision to make.
2. Week's Most Read: Valuable 1969-S Doubled Die Obverse cent found: The story of a dealer's discovery among a collector's cents continued to draw attention from Coin World readers.
1. Uncirculated gold American Eagle becomes latest item to sell out: It didn't take long for the Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle gold $50 coin to reach the "Currently Unavailable" status.
