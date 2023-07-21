Week's Most Read: Death of Miles Standish

Rare coin expert and author Michael “Miles” Standish passed away unexpectedly at age 58.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Market Analysis: 1795 Capped Bust eagle: A 1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle, 13 Leaves Below Eagle $10 eagle graded About Uncirculated 58 sold by Goldbergs for $204,000 in the Pre-Long Beach sale.

4. CFTC reaches agreement with firms in bullion fraud case: The Commodities Futures Trading Commission has reached agreement in a case brought against two firms accused of deceiving bullion customers.

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3. 2023 Morgan and Peace dollar subscription sales rise: The U.S. Mint reported subscription orders continued to grow as customers anticipated the July 13 on-sale date for the 2023 Morgan and Peace dollars.

2. Week's Most Read: Reflection of the past: Top stories from the previous week were led by a look back at congressional action and the impact it had on the collector community of the period.

1. Miles Standish, author and numismatist, dies at 58: The numismatic community was shocked and saddened with the news that prominent numismatist Michael "Miles" Standish had passed away at age 58.

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