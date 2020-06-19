Week's Most Read: Currency change leads to confusion

Small-domination Federal Reserve notes from the United States will be replaced by a blockchain payment system in Cambodia

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Officials confirm that eBay is not ending sales of coins: Ongoing changes to the eBay managed payment system led some to believe that the online retailer was getting out of the coin business.

4. Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains: The search is over for a treasure chest reportedly placed in the Rocky Mountains 10 years ago with clues hidden in a poem.

3. U.S. Mint phone line remains closed for the foreseeable future: The ongoing global pandemic is keeping Mint customer service workers at home, unable to process secure phone orders.

2. Market Analysis: Where's the New Orleans O mint mark on this half dollar?: Experts tracked the cause of this Seated Liberty half dollar's missing Mint mark.

1. Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform: Small-denomination U.S. notes will be phased out of Cambodian commerce and replaced by a blockchain platform.

