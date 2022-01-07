Week's Most Read: Cornerstone boxes found

Copper time capsule from 1887 opened Dec. 28, 2021, by Virginia state historical preservationists contained period documents, U.S. coins and Confederate paper currency, among other historical artifacts.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Mint precious metals products prices to rise in 2022: Higher prices will be in effect in 2022 for U.S. Mint offerings in precious metal compositions, according to the Mint's just released pricing grid for the new year.

4. Coins of different eras recovered from shipwrecks off Israel's coast: Two separate shipwreck discoveries off the coast of Israel led to recoveries of coins from the Roman and Mamluk eras of history.

3. Week's Most Read: Return of privy marks: Readers found interest in the announcement that a privy mark was added to some of the commemorative silver dollars offered in the Negro Baseball Leagues program.

2. Mint reopens Proof American Eagle sales Dec. 28: After a reconciling available inventory and assessing order cancellations, the U.S. Mint reopened sales for the Proof 2021-S American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollar.

1. 'Time capsules' from Robert E. Lee statue yield coins: While moving a statue of Robert E. Lee from one location to another in Richmond, Virginia, known and unknown cornerstone boxes were discovered.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter