Week's Most Read: Continued interest in mistakes

Packaging for thousands of 2023-S clad Proof sets had to be replaced because the original packaging, at top, illustrated an unintended portrait of African-American aviator Bessie Coleman, depicted on the reverse of the first American Women quarter dollar issued in calendar year 2023. A corrected image of Coleman, in aviator garb, is depicted on the replacement packaging.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. First day sales top 220,000 Proof 2024-W silver dollar coins: A combined total of 223,177 Proof 2024-W American eagle silver dollars were bought by customers of the U.S. Mint in first-day sales.

4. Market Analysis: 1810 Classic Head half cent: An 1810 Classic Head half cent that has a known history of ownership by prestigious collectors was sold by Heritage for $40,800 in January.

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3. Tucker plans retirement from Whitman Publishing: Dennis Tucker, who has served Whitman Publishing in the position as publisher for 14 years, will be stepping away from the position in February.

2. Monday Morning Brief for Feb. 12, 2024: Where's the love?: We don't hear much about the Roosevelt dime and only a few special cases get attention. Where's the love for the coin these days?

1. Error in packaging image discovered on 2023 products: Some of the 2023 products offered by the United States Mint contained mistakes including incorrect images of Bessie Coleman.

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