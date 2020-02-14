Week’s Most Read: Continental dollar from junk box costs 56 cents

A flea market find purchased in France for the equivalent of 56 U.S. cents turns out to be a genuine pewter 1776 Continental CURRENCY dollar valued at $97,500.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Week’s Most Read — Packaging for 2020-W 5-cent coin: Last week’s column, in which the top article was about the packaging upgrade for the first 2020-W Jefferson 5-cent coin, made this week’s most-read list.

4. Inside Coin World — Rare coins for less than $500: Learn more about 10 “rare” U.S. coins that cost less than $500 each and the most common of the Seated Liberty 20-cent coins in articles found in the March monthly issue.

3. Mint prepares for Alaska’s request for circulating dollars: The U.S. Mint is awaiting the signature of Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on a resolution from the state legislature seeking 2020 Native American dollars for circulation.

2. BEP confirms that Series 1995 $1 star notes are rejects: Retired BEP employees confirm serpentine red markings found on five Series 1995 $1 star notes are consistent with hand-applied defacement markings.

1. Pewter 1776 Continental dollar found at flea market: A genuine 1776 Continental dollar struck in pewter and valued at nearly $100,000 was purchased for 50 cents euro (56 cents U.S.) from a flea-market dealer’s junk box in Europe.

