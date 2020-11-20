Week's Most Read: Concerns over Mint products and practices

Privy-marked Proof 2020-W American Eagle gold $50 coins, mintage 1,945, are selling in the secondary market for more than five times their original release price.

5. Mint's final 2020 products to be available in December: Sale dates were listed for the final product offerings of the calendar year for the U.S. Mint, including the George H.W. Bush Presidential dollars.

4. U.S. Mint reveals prices for Mayflower coins in joint program: Interest in the products offered jointly by the U.S. Mint and the Royal Mint about the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower picked up as the sale date and Thanksgiving approached.

3. Monday Morning Brief for Nov. 16, 2020: What is the Mint doing?: Social media comments and internet forum remarks indicate mass concern about the practices of the U.S. Mint's marketing and product availability.

2. WWII gold coin, silver medal devoured in Nov. 9 sales: The limited-edition Proof 2020-W End of World War II 75th Anniversary gold $25 coin and Proof 2020 silver medal vaulted to "Currently Unavailable" shortly after sales opened.

1. Secondary market prices soar for sold-out American Eagles: Collectors who weren't able to purchase End of WWII 75th anniversary American Eagles will have to pay multiples of original prices on the secondary market.

