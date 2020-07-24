Week's Most Read: Colorized coins spur reactions

Images illustrate the contrast between the colorized reverse of this Proof 2020-S clad Basketball Hall of Fame half dollar and its non-colorized obverse.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. 2020-W Salt River Bay quarter release delayed: Due to work stoppages in tandem with the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Mint announces a delay in releasing the 2020-W Salt River Bay quarters.

4. Monday Morning Brief for July 20, 2020: Early results are in: Collectors are reacting to the news that the first officially colorized coins from the U.S. Mint are coming soon and having their voices heard.

3. Mint reports first day 2020-W American Eagle dollar sales: The Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle sold nearly 100,000 units on its first day of availability without order limits or household limits.

2. U.S. Mint sells older gold, silver coinage to select dealers in sealed bid auction: The U.S. Mint offered previously unsold products from its 2016 to 2018 inventory to dealers through a sealed-bid auction for inventory reduction.

1. Collectors get a look at the nation's first officially colorized coins: The Basketball Hall of Fame Proof 2020-P silver dollar and Proof 2020-S copper-nickel clad half dollar will become the first officially colorized U.S. Mint coins.

