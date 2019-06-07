Week’s Most Read: Collector D. Brent Pogue dies at age 54

Prominent numismatist D. Brent Pogue has died at the age of 54.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Week’s Most Read — ANA rallies for 2021 dollars: The American Numismatic Association wants collectors to contact their members of Congress to seek support for for 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars.

4. Reverse Proof American Innovation dollar sales: Collectors will have the opportunity to begin placing orders Aug. 14 for the Reverse Proof 2018-S American Innovation Introductory dollar.

3. Monday Morning Brief — Colorized U.S. coins?: Some thoughts on whether the U.S. Mint’s proposal to use color on two of the three 2020 National Basketball Hall of Fame commemorative coins.

2. Mint distributing coin cards as part of outreach: The U.S. Mint will begin issuing its first series of collector cards for distribution to attract new collectors to the numismatic hobby, as part of its educational outreach.

1. Noted collector D. Brent Pogue dies at age 54: Brent Pogue, whose extensive collection of high-quality, rare U.S. coins realized more than $106 million over a series of five auctions between 2015 and 2017, died unexpectedly.

