Week's Most Read: Coins in time capsule

Images courtesy of the U.S. Military Academy

The base of the Thaddeus Kosciuszko monument at West Point held some hidden numismatic treasures.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Market Analysis: 1871-CC Coronet $20 double eagle: Stack's Bowers Galleries sold coins from the Fairmont Collection, including an 1871-CC Coronet $20 double eagle that led the bidding at $55,200.

4. Mint opens survey, calls for comment on 2026 coin designs: The U.S. Mint is interested in customer opinions about coins to be produced in 2026 and has opened a survey site to receive your views.

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3. Market Analysis: Two fantastic, flashy type silver dollars: The George Schwenk Collection recently sold by Stack's Bowers Galleries included a pair of high grade silver dollars with outstanding eye appeal.

2. Week's Most Read: Future of star notes: The idea that new production processes using modernized machinery could eliminate the need for star note printing was of high interest to readers.

1. West Point time capsule yields 1800s U.S. coinage: Officials discovered 19th century coins and medals after a closer inspection of a time capsule that had been buried at the U.S. Military Academy in New York.

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