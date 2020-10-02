Week's Most Read: Coinage legislation on Capitol Hill

The United States Mint issued three coins to celebrate the Bicentennial of the nation in 1976. New legislation passed in the House would authorize similar coins for the 250th anniversary in 2026.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Stickney-Eliasberg 'Original' 1804 dollar heads to fall auction: In the Larry H. Miller Collection, later this year Stack's Bowers Galleries will offer a Proof 65 Class I "Original" 1804 Draped Bust dollar.

4. Week's Most Read: Looking at next year's quarter dollars: The question remains: What's in store for the quarter dollar once the current America the Beautiful program runs its course?

3. Price for 3-inch medals to quadruple to $160: Mint officials say the bronze medal program, which has not had a price increase since 2011, is losing money, so prices will triple and quadruple on Jan. 1.

2. House approves 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars: The 1921 Silver Dollar Coin Anniversary Act now rests with the Senate and could result in 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars in at least .900 fine silver.

1. House passes massive bill for future U.S. coin changes: In late September, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill for future coins honoring women, youth and the nation's 250th birthday, and Olympic medals.

