Mint's new set hot, rare error turns up at bingo hall: Most Read

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. $10 Federal Reserve note will see massive changes after 2020: The recent speculation focusing on the design of the new $10 bill, set for 2020, has taken on a new, wider and more significant dimension.

4. Have a look at the Enhanced Uncirculated 2015-W Native American dollar: L&C Coins has gotten into the habit lately of posting pictures of big, new releases from the U.S. Mint on its Facebook page before sending the coins off for grading.

3. Silver American Eagles remain on allocation as U.S. Mint scrambles to alleviate planchet shortage: For the business week starting Aug. 24, the U.S. Mint’s authorized purchasers exhausted the weekly allocation of the silver bullion coins in just two days.

2. $75 bingo hall purchase yields 1893 Barber dime obverse die cap with full brockage of obverse on reverse: Kentucky collector Daryl Padgett knew immediately, more than three years ago, that the error 1893 Barber dime he'd just obtained from an acquaintance had some value, but he didn’t pursue learning how much value until recently.

1. United States Mint sells nearly half of 2015 American $1 Coin and Currency sets on first day: U.S. Mint officials announced that sales the first day totaled 44,344 sets.

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Aug. 28, and 4:30 p.m. ET Thursday, Sept. 3.