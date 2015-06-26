Woman to appear on $10 bill, High Relief coin gets a denomination
- Published: Jun 26, 2015, 5 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Panama's giant silver coin of the 1970s paved the way: The Franklin Mint issues are "parents" for modern 5-ounce silver coins.
4. A woman will be put on the $10 Federal Reserve note, U.S. Treasury announces: The to-be-determined woman will begin appearing on the notes in 2020.
3. Eager anticipation: Breaking down the gold 1916 centennial coins: One of the most prominent of factors in the centennial coin’s production is the Mint’s decision to employ sculptor Hermon A. MacNeil’s original Bared Breast obverse.
2. 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief gold coin to be 1-ounce, $100 face value issue: The designs chosen are those recommended by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee and the Commission of Fine Arts.
1. Here's what people are saying about putting a woman on the $10 bill: Those giving opinions range from U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew to actress Helen Hunt
Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, June 19, and 9:33 a.m. ET Friday, June 26.
