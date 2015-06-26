Woman to appear on $10 bill, High Relief coin gets a denomination

Face and back of a Series 2013 $10 Federal Reserve note. The $10 FRN currently stars Alexander Hamilton, the nation's first secretary of the Treasury, among his many accomplishments.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Panama's giant silver coin of the 1970s paved the way: The Franklin Mint issues are "parents" for modern 5-ounce silver coins.

4. A woman will be put on the $10 Federal Reserve note, U.S. Treasury announces: The to-be-determined woman will begin appearing on the notes in 2020.

3. Eager anticipation: Breaking down the gold 1916 centennial coins: One of the most prominent of factors in the centennial coin’s production is the Mint’s decision to employ sculptor Hermon A. MacNeil’s original Bared Breast obverse.

2. 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief gold coin to be 1-ounce, $100 face value issue: The designs chosen are those recommended by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee and the Commission of Fine Arts.

1. Here's what people are saying about putting a woman on the $10 bill: Those giving opinions range from U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew to actress Helen Hunt

