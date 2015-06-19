Mock-ups of gold 1916 classics released: Week's Most Read

The 2016 Winged Liberty Head dime to be struck to mark the centennial of the coin's 1916 introduction into circulation in .900 fine silver will be produced as a tenth-ounce, 24-karat gold release. Shown are mock-up images for the coin.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Eager anticipation: Breaking down the gold 1916 centennial coins: Among the most prominent factors in the centennial coins' production is the Mint’s decision to employ sculptor Hermon A. MacNeil’s original Bared Breast obverse, introduced in 1916, for the 2016 quarter dollar.

4. Donald G. Partrick Collection auctions postponed at consignor's request: “Because the family has no immediate use for additional funds, and Don continues to delight in his collection, they proposed an extension agreement,” said Heritage Co-Chairman, James Halperin.

3. 1982 Washington quarter looms large in the modern market: Market Analysis: The modern segment of the U.S. coin market continues to grow, and a large part of the demand is being driven by third-party grading services.

2. Auto mechanic’s valuable error Chinese note draws attention years after discovery: The 100-yuan note was pegged at a value of 1.5 million yuan by one auction house.

1. United States Mint releases image mock-ups for 2016 gold dime, quarter dollar, half dollar: The Winged Liberty Head dime, Standing Liberty quarter dollar and Walking Liberty half dollar will be issued as numismatic products marking the centennial anniversaries of all three coins.

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, June 12, and 9:14 a.m. ET Friday, June 19.