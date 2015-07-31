U.S. Mint's High Relief coin already unavailable: Week's Most Read

Images courtesy of the U.S. Mint

The American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin was launched to great interest on Thursday, July 30.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Proof coins in circulation rolls: Found in Rolls: It may surprise you to learn that Bill O'Rourke finds Proof coins in Kennedy half dollar rolls on a fairly regular basis.

4. The amusement park dime: Gerald Tebben's Five Facts: The 1982-P Roosevelt, No P dime touched off a wave of change-scouring when it began to be found at Cedar Point near Sandusky, Ohio.

3. American Eagle silver bullion coin sales reach 1,323,500 coins in single day, July 27: The authorized purchasers followed up those totals with 1,221,500 more coins purchased on July 28.

2. American Liberty, High Relief gold coin ‘currently unavailable’ after sales top 30,000 within 75 minutes of launch: The Mint's website indicates the coin is "currently unavailable," though Adam Stump, deputy director of the Mint's Office of Corporate Communications, said the item is not yet sold out.

1. Here's what the West Point Mint's bullion storage vault looks like: What does a bullion vault look like? Coin World senior editor Paul Gilkes shared just that on Facebook late last week.

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, July 24, and 7:00 a.m. ET Friday July 31.