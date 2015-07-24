American Liberty coin's potential discussed: Week's Most Read

The potential for the 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin's success was discussed in a Louis Golino blog post this week.

5. Household ordering limit set at 50 for American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin: The U.S. Mint will open sales for the 2015 American Liberty, High Relief gold coin on July 30 at noon Eastern Daylight Time

4. Collecting gold dollars: Q. David Bowers: Following his columns on early American gold coins, this week Bowers discusses gold dollars.

3. Metal detectorist discovers Nazi-era gold coin hoard: The hoard recovery process took two weeks, according to an English-language report from TheLocal.de.

2. Images of gold coin hoard discovered in Germany released by museum: Amateur archaeologist Florian Bautsch found 10 coins beneath and near a tree last October before alerting local archaeologists, who excavated the remaining 207 coins.

1. Will the American Liberty High, Relief gold coin be a success?: Coin World blogger Louis Golino weighs in on one of the big releases of 2015 in his latest Modern Numismatics post.

