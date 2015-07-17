Langbord 1933 double eagle case rolls on: Week's Most Read

Images by Tom Mulvaney courtesy of U.S. Mint.

The government has asked for a rehearing of the April 17 decision of a three-judge panel in the Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit awarding 10 1933 double eagles to the Langbord family. Illustrated is one of the 10 coins in dispute. Images by Tom Mulvaney courtesy of U.S. Mint.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Decision to diminish Alexander Hamilton appalls former Federal Reserve chairman: Ben Bernanke used the word “appalled” to describe his reaction to the possibility that Alexander Hamilton’s position would be diminished.

4. United States Mint nixes American Liberty, High Relief silver medal for 2015: The 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal was anticipated to be a companion product to the 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief, $100 gold coin.

3. Mint releases technical details for 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief gold coin: The 2015-W American Liberty gold coin will be struck three times, with the press operator inserting the planchet and removing the coin manually.

2. Price of 1922 Peace dollar multiplies thanks to NGC sample slab: Market Analysis: A new book by David Schwager on sample slabs from third-party grading services is set to be released on Sept. 17.

1. Government seeks 1933 gold double eagle rehearing involving coins from 'the family of a thief': The ongoing saga of the 10 1933 Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagles that turned up in a Philadelphia family’s safe deposit box in 2003 continues.

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, July 10, and 9:37 a.m. ET Friday July 17.