Gold bullion sales spike, Langbord case continues: Most Read

More gold American Eagle bullion coins were sold in July 2015 than in any month since April 2013.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. U.S. Mint releases details for 2015 Coin and Chronicles Set - John F. Kennedy: Collectors on Sept. 15 will have twice as many sets available to purchase as were originally planned.

4. American $1 Coin and Currency set to contain Enhanced Uncirculated 2015-W Native American dollar: The set contains interesting historical information about the Mohawk Ironworkers and their contributions to “high iron” construction work on New York City skyscrapers

3. Hobby fighting proposed cultural property regulations in Germany: Ursula Kampmann, founder and publisher of CoinsWeekly.com, posted the online petition on July 21, and within 48 hours had received signatures from Germany and 57 other countries, including the United States.

2. 1933 gold double eagle case continues as court vacates earlier ruling that awarded coins to family: Uncertainty continues to surround the fate of the Langbord family’s 10 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagles that were allegedly found more than a decade ago in a safe deposit box.

1. Gold American Eagle bullion sales in July more than double June's total [INFOGRAPHIC]: Sales of the U.S. Mint's American Eagle gold bullion coins to authorized purchasers totaled 170,000 ounces in July 2015.

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, July 31, and 9:54 a.m. ET Friday Aug. 7.