Shady coin stories, Enhanced Uncirculated dollar out: Most Read

Coin World readers this week enjoyed our series on shady stories for U.S. coins, including that of the original or Class I 1804 Draped Bust dollars.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Part of £1.3 million Anglo-Saxon coin hoard discovered in 2014 going on display: Coin World Buzz: A British coroner has given permission for a museum to display "about 20" Anglo-Saxon coins from a hoard unearthed late last year by an amateur metal detectorist.

4. Why the modern world coin third-party-graded market is growing: In part, the phenomenon reflects the changing demographics of numismatics as new collectors join the hobby.

3. Consider collecting Coronet gold $5 half eagles: Q. David Bowers: Coronet $5 gold half eagles, sometimes referred to as Liberty Head coins, were minted continuously from 1839 to 1908.

2. Enhanced Uncirculated 2015-W Native American dollar in 2015 American $1 Coin and Currency set: The reverse design of the coin honors Mohawk ironworkers who built many of the skyscrapers in New York City.

1. Where did they come from and why do they exist?: Shady stories for U.S. coins: Numismatics is not immune to fallacy; numerous examples could be produced in which yesterday’s correlation or notion became today’s “fact.”

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Aug. 21, and 9:37 a.m. ET Friday, Aug. 28.