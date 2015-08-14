1795 cent resurfaces, Ike set sells out quick: Week's Most Read

1795 Liberty Cap, Reeded Edge cent that has been recorded, but "untraced" since 1964 is coming to auction in January. Special photographic technique captures details of the reeded edge.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Have a look at a 2015 American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin: Something Social: Coin World posted a photo of the American Liberty, High Relief gold coin staff received from the U.S. Mint

4. Mint reports website problems during sale of Eisenhower Coin and Chronicles set: According to the Mint, an application issue that shut down the www.usmint.gov site did not have an effect on any catalog pages, including the web page for the 2015 Dwight D. Eisenhower Coin and Chronicles Set.

3. Top 50 ‘Moustache’ popular variety for silver dollar collectors: About VAMS: The Official Guide to the Top 50 Peace Dollar Varieties by Jeff Oxman and David Close presents a group of some of the most significant and dramatic varieties in the series. Several have features that can be seen with the naked eye, and are strong enough to earn a catchy nickname.

2. Repeat performance: Dwight D. Eisenhower Coin and Chronicles set sells out in 15 minutes: Within a few minutes of the sellout of the Eisenhower set, Coin World began receiving telephone calls and email from readers who were angry because they were unsuccessful in placing an order.

1. 1795 Liberty Cap, Reeded Edge cent surfaces after more than five decades in hiding from hobby: The coin will be presented as part of the Heritage Platinum Night offerings held in conjunction with the Florida United Numismatists (FUN) Convention.

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Aug. 7, and 2:53 p.m. ET Friday Aug. 14.