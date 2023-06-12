Week's Most Read: Coin struck by Union or Confederacy?
- Published: Jun 12, 2023, 8 AM
Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.
Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.
5. Canadian bullion sales report shows mixed results in 2022: The Royal Canadian Mint reported gold bullion sales increasing in 2022, but a shortfall in silver sales offset any gain realized with the increase.
4. Market Analysis: AU Details on 1792 half disme: Despite obvious damage, a 1792 half disme from the B&D Sanders Collection of pre-1800 Type Coins was sold in a Heritage auction for $69,000.
3. Whitman releasing 2024 'Red Book' in four versions: The 77th edition of the "Guide Book of United States Coins" will be offered in four different formats including hardcover and large print versions.
2. Monday Morning Brief for June 5, 2023: Everyday heroism: The number of legislative proposals for congressional gold medals has increased to the point where the original intent of the award is being lost.
1. Market Analysis: Who struck this 1861-O double eagle?: The Civil War-era double eagle struck at the New Orleans Mint may have been the work of the Confederate government or under U.S. control.Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio