Week's Most Read: Coin struck by Union or Confederacy?

1861-O Coronet $20 double eagles were struck under the authority of the United States, the State of Louisiana and the Confederacy, and all were struck from one die pair. This one graded AU-55 sold for $48,000.

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5. Canadian bullion sales report shows mixed results in 2022: The Royal Canadian Mint reported gold bullion sales increasing in 2022, but a shortfall in silver sales offset any gain realized with the increase.

4. Market Analysis: AU Details on 1792 half disme: Despite obvious damage, a 1792 half disme from the B&D Sanders Collection of pre-1800 Type Coins was sold in a Heritage auction for $69,000.

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3. Whitman releasing 2024 'Red Book' in four versions: The 77th edition of the "Guide Book of United States Coins" will be offered in four different formats including hardcover and large print versions.

2. Monday Morning Brief for June 5, 2023: Everyday heroism: The number of legislative proposals for congressional gold medals has increased to the point where the original intent of the award is being lost.

1. Market Analysis: Who struck this 1861-O double eagle?: The Civil War-era double eagle struck at the New Orleans Mint may have been the work of the Confederate government or under U.S. control.