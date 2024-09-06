Week's Most Read: Coin of the Year winner

U.S. Mint Director Ventris Gibson accepts the 2024 Coin of the Year Award on behalf of all Mint employees Aug. 8 during the ANA’s World’s Fair of Money for the 2023 High Relief gold American Liberty $100 coin.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Big money for rare medals at post-ANA auctions: Medals like an original Libertas Americana piece in silver and a gold Nobel Prize came to the sales block recently.

4. Heritage presents top Indian Head gold $10 eagles: Well preserved Indian Head gold eagles from the Naples Collection were offered to interested buyers in an August Heritage auction.

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3. Delay expected for salvage effort of RMS Republic: Fundraising efforts continue in the hopes of beginning to retrieve treasure cargo from the sunken RMS Republic in 2025.

2. Switzerland issues bicentennial gold shooting coin: In celebration of 200 years of Swiss shooting festivals, Swissmint has produced a Proof gold 50-franc coin marking the occasion.

1. U.S. Mint product selected as Coin of the Year winner: The 2023 High Relief American Liberty gold $100 coin from the U.S. Mint is selected as the latest Coin of the Year.

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