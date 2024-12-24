Week's Most Read: CFA looks at proposals

The CFA recommends these designs for the Mint’s proposed 2026 Liberty Bell 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $250 coin.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Royal Mint honors Paul McCartney with multiple coins: A number of coin options exist for fans of musician Paul McCartney, who will be honored in a new program from the Royal Mint.

4. Bill for 2026 commemorative program again introduced: A bill was introduced in the House of Representatives seeking a commemorative coin program that would involve different denominations than usual.

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3. Grinch coins to be available in time for the holiday: Rare Collectibles TV became the outlet for the first coins authorized by the Dr. Seuss Enterprises entity with the issue featuring the Grinch.

2. U.S. Mint calendar reveals 2025 product availability: Several Mint products dated 2025 will be available quickly after the start of the new year, with the first products on sale Jan. 2.

1. Commission of Fine Arts reviews future designs: Some programs including a potential idea graced the agenda of the Commission of Fine Arts who looked at design proposals.

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