Week's Most Read: Centennial silver dollars a go

Numismatic commemoration of the transition of the Morgan dollar output to Peace dollar from 1921 was spearheaded by Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee Chairman Thomas J. Uram, left, and CCAC member Michael Moran, right, with the authorizing legislation sponsored by Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., center.

5. Mint reveals prices for currently available products: The U.S. Mint has put prices on available items, including new releases and numismatic material that remains in inventory from past years.

4. Biden silver and bronze inaugural medals being offered: The inaugural committee for President-elect Joe Biden announces official medals in silver and bronze to mark the Jan. 20 swearing-in ceremony.



3. Week's Most Read: New design for quarter dollar reverse: The first quarter dollars minted after the America the Beautiful program concludes will feature a Revolutionary War era reverse design.

2. Tuskegee Airmen quarters begin entering circulation: The final quarter dollar in the America the Beautiful series, depicting the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site in Alabama, is circulating.

1. President Trump signs measure for centennial silver dollars: The long-awaited centennial silver dollars to mark the anniversary of the design change from the Morgan type to the Peace type are now authorized.

