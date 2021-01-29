Week's Most Read: Centennial silver dollar production

The U.S. Mint plans to strike at least five different 2021 Morgan dollars.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Monday Morning Brief: Sticker shock for some: For medal collectors who missed the announcement a couple of months ago, there's a bit of surprise when placing orders, as 2021 prices are much higher.

4. Week's Most Read: Future coin compositions draw reader attention: The coins we see in change could change, as a U.S. Mint research report identifies potentially economic alternative compositions.



3. South Carolina 2021 American Innovation dollars are available: Bags and rolls of the South Carolina American Innovation dollar, the eighth in the series, are now available at the Mint's website.

2. Mint officials were aware of the 2014-D mule dollar: Officials concede they already knew of the Denver Mint coin recently certified by NGC from 2014 with a Sacagawea obverse and Presidential dollar reverse.

1. Mint provides new details about 2021 silver dollar centennial coins: To celebrate the centennial of the transition from the Morgan design to the Peace design on silver dollars, three Mints will make six different coins.

