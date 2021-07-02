Week's Most Read: Careful coin buying

Two examples of fake Proof 2020-W American Eagle, End of WWII 75th Anniversary silver dollars have been discovered by ICG.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Market Analysis: Warshaw family treasures sell in June: The June Heritage Premier Session auction featured items from the Warshaw Family Collection, including an 1862 Seated Liberty half dime that brought $40,800.

4. Tokelau celebrates Princess Diana with silver, gold coins: A Proof 1-ounce .9999 fine silver $5 coin and a Proof 1-ounce .9999 gold $100 coin issued for Tokelau has been created to honor Princess Diana.

3. Western bank gets 2021-D half dollars in non-Mint rolls: A bank in the state of Washington inadvertently ordered half dollars instead of quarter dollars and the 2021 coins received were in rolls not used by the U.S. Mint.

2. Week's Most Read: Newest American Eagle: The upcoming sale of the Proof 2021-S American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 was among the top stories among readers interested in adding to modern collections.

1. Monday Morning Brief for June 28, 2021: Don't do it: A warning has been issued to numismatists to consider the sources of their future purchases after Independent Coin Grading found counterfeit American Eagles.

