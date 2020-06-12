Auction site eBay has not eliminated coins and numismatic memorabilia from items that sellers can offer for sale over the online platform.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Market Analysis: This coin's lines aren't scratches: While they resemble damage, planchet adjustment marks were made at the Mint to bring coins to the required weight.

4. Market Analysis: Finding value in half dollars:The market for high-end Barber half dollars is an area where the savvy collector has seen great prices turn up in recent auctions.

3. No phone orders accepted for Basketball coins on first day of sale: Collectors interested in the Basketball Hall of Fame commemorative coins can only place their orders online.

2. Fake bullion coins being sold on social media platforms: The Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force warns of increased activity on social media platforms to offer fake bullion coins.

1. Officials confirm that eBay is not ending sales of coins: Ongoing changes to the eBay managed payment system led some to believe that the online retailer was getting out of the coin business.