Week's Most Read: British gold giant

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. American Eagle dollar not instant 'sellout' after enrollment interest: After the supply limit was reached in the U.S. Mint's enrollment plan, public sale of the 2022-W American Eagle still offered coins.

4. 2022-S Silver Proof set offers more coins at same 2021 price: You get more coins for the same price with the 2022-S Silver Proof set when compared to the similar product offered in 2021.

3. Market Analysis: Untoned versus toned MS-68 quarters: Two Washington quarter dollars with identical MS-68 grades, one toned and one not, provide a study in contrast as they were offered in a recent sale.

2. Market Analysis: 1932-D and 1932-S quarter series keys: Excitement surrounded the Heritage May 8 sale of high grade Washington quarter dollars from the first year of the series' issue.

1. Royal Mint issues its largest gold coin ever: A private collector commissioned the Royal Mint to make a gold coin 220 millimeters in diameter weighing 15,030 grams to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter