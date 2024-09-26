Week's Most Read: Bright toning on dollars

Included in the Puccini Complete Collection of Toned Morgan Dollars was a "Scarface" 1888-O. The story led this week's interest at coinworld.com

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Japan celebrates Godzilla in annual Proof, BU sets: A legendary silver screen presence began for Godzilla 70 years ago and new coins celebrate the anniversary.

4. Bill seeks prohibition on importation of platinum: Legislation was proposed to keep the U.S. from importing platinum and palladium from the Russian Federation.

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3. U.S. Mint coin sale week happening from Sept. 19 to 25: For a limited time, selected products from the U.S. Mint surplus inventory was offered at reduced price.

2. Week's Most Read: High interest in dime: Readers found interest in the 1975-S Roosevelt, No S dime that will be auctioned by GreatCollections in October.

1. Puccini Complete Collection of Toned Morgan Dollars vivid : Collector Dennis Dunn offered up his exquisitely toned examples of Morgan dollars in a Heritage sale.

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