Week’s Most Read: Big change for an annual set

All eight coins in the 2019 Limited Edition Silver Proof set are being struck at the San Francisco Mint on .999 fine silver planchets.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Mint unveils designs for Anwar Sadat congressional gold medal: The designs approved for the Anwar Sadat congressional gold medal were unveiled by the U.S. Mint Sept. 17 during ceremonies in Washington, D.C.

4. Monday Morning Brief for Sept. 23 — 60th anniversary nears: Next year, Coin World will celebrate its 60th year of existence. As 2020 approaches, we are thinking about new columns and features, and would like to hear from readers.

3. U.S. Mint offering 2019 American Innovation dollars in Proof set: The four-coin 2019-S American Innovation $1 Coin Proof set is scheduled to go on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time Oct. 11.

2. Week’s Most Read — last week’s edition of this column: Even older news about the 2019-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars draws reader attention, with the last several columns bearing the same theme.

1. All 2019 Limited Edition Proof set coins struck in .999 fine silver: The 2019 Limited Edition Silver Proof set will be the first such set with all eight of its coins struck in .999 fine silver. The set will go on sale from the U.S. Mint on Oct. 17.

