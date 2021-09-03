Week's Most Read: Battling bots

Demand for American Eagle silver bullion coins has increased dramatically, and the Mint faces challenges in securing sufficient planchets to fulfill that demand.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Uncirculated Coin set sales begin Sept. 28: Sales for the 2021 Uncirculated Coin set, containing coins from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints, open Sept. 28, with no limit on ordering or mintage.

4. Scrap recyclers want U.S. Mint to resume program: Scrap coins are building up in the vaults of metal recyclers, who are encouraging the Mint to reinstate its redemption program.

3. American Liberty sales near their maximum limit: With a novel design, the Proof 2021-W American Liberty gold $100 coin proved popular at a price of $2,715, with nearly 12,000 sold on the first day.

2. Mint strikes coins at near record levels to fight shortages: The problem of circulating coins exists in some regions of the country despite the high levels of production employed by the Mint.

1. Mint officials identify scope of 'bots' in online sales: The ongoing effort to prevent unscrupulous use of automation in coin ordering practices is keeping the U.S. Mint vigilant but frustrated.

