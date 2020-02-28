Week’s Most Read: Basketball program to have limited-edition coins

Proof 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame silver dollars are being struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Inside Coin World — Coins struck together, stay together: We preview a Collectors‘ Clearinghouse column about some unusual error coins that are struck together and remain together for longer than usual in the striking chamber.

4. Market Analysis — MS-62 silver dollar in Long Beach sale: Any Mint State 1893-S Morgan dollar is a prize, and one graded MS-62 by NGC brought $150,000 at Heritage’s Feb. 20 Long Beach Premier Session.

3. 2020 Native American dollars already circulating in Alaska: Two Alaskans aren’t waiting for the state and federal governments to determine how to place 2020 Native American dollars into circulation in the state.

2. Monday Morning Brief for March 2 — making a coin circulate: Alaska state officials, banks in the state, and officials at the Treasury and Federal Reserve are all trying to figure out how to do that with the 2020 Native American dollar.

1. Basketball coin program includes limited-edition products: Three numismatic products associated with the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coin Program will be limited editions, two with color and one with a special finish.

