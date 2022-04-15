Week's Most Read: Availability of American Eagles

The Proof 2022-W American Eagle silver dollar is priced at $73 as an unlimited single-coin option, or at $75 in Congratulations set packaging with a 30,000-set limit.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Metal detectorist finds A.D. 650-750 rare gold thrymsa: One of just nine known examples of a medieval English coin, a recent discovery by a metal detectorist, was sold in a Dix Noonan Webb auction.

4. Daniel Morgan at Cowpens gold medal sets a record at $960,000: A record price for an American historic medal was set as Stack's Bowers Galleries sold the only known Daniel Morgan at Cowpens congressional gold medal for $960,000.

3. Bank of Mexico 50-peso note wins IBNS contest: The Bank of Mexico for the second consecutive year claims the honor of "Bank Note of the Year" from the International Bank Note Society.

2. Market Analysis: Design change made to 1925 quarters: In an effort to reduce wear to the date, the Standing Liberty quarter dollar was redesigned beginning in 1925 and the coins in high grades hold plenty of appeal in modern day sales.

1. Proof 2022-W American Eagle dollar offered single or in set: Two numismatic products containing a Proof 2022-W American Eagle silver dollar go on sale from the U.S. Mint April 14, and one of the products is already fully reserved by enrollments.



Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter