Week's Most Read: Arrest in 2015 murder case

The Numismatic Crime Information Center has assisted law enforcement since 1987 and contributed to an investigation and arrest in the 2015 case.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Market Analysis: Southern Branch Mint gold $5s: Heritage Auctions showcased some accessible examples of $5 half eagles minted at the Charlotte and Dahlonega Mints but carrying evidence of being cleaned.

4. Commemorative programs of 2024 show faltering sales: After a strong start early in the year, the two commemorative coin programs for 2024 are seeing slower sales as more products hit the market.

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3. Seated Liberty dollars set solid in Stack's Bowers offering: Stack's Bowers recently offered the Ray Ballinger Collection of Seated Liberty dollars that included some cherished Carson City Mint examples.

2. Market Analysis: Final year for Franklin half dollar: A high grade example of the Franklin half dollars struck in the final year of issue for the coin stood out in a recent Stack's Bowers Galleries offering.

1. Agencies find suspect in Wyoming 2015 double homicide: The cooperative effort of numerous law enforcement agencies has led to the arrest of a suspect accused in a double murder and robbery of a coin shop.

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