Week's Most Read: Another counterfeit Proof American Eagle

Images of genuine coin courtesy of United States Mint/ images of counterfeit courtesy of Dean Louisiana.

A genuine privy-marked Proof 2020-W American Eagle, End of World War II 75th Anniversary silver dollar features a crisp privy mark (right). The V75 privy mark on the fake piece differs significantly.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. U.S. Mint raises prices on selected 2023 product offerings: A U.S. Mint price increase to combat rising costs of production and materials means collectors will be paying more for over 20 different products for 2023.

4. U.S. Mint, Royal Mint plan joint 2024 gold two-coin set: The U.S. Mint and Britain's Royal Mint announced, with few details, a joint effort toward a 2024 product featuring Liberty and Britannia, possibly a gold coin and medal.

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3. Monday Morning Brief for Feb. 6: Million dollar Lincoln cent: History was made on Jan. 22 when a Lincoln cent sold at auction for more than $1 million, the first time that that variety had reached seven figures.

2. Monday Morning Brief for Feb. 13: Please ask us: Our "Readers Ask" column offers collectors an opportunity to learn about coins and related objects in their collections, but please, no more gas-bubbled copper-plated zinc cents or 1975 dimes.

1. Third counterfeit American Eagle discovered: A third example of a counterfeit privy-marked Proof 2020-W American Eagle, End of World War II 75th Anniversary silver dollar surfaced recently in an online sale on eBay.