Week’s Most Read: ANA rallies for commemorative dollars

Legislation has been introduced for 2021 silver dollars to mark the transition in 1921 from the Morgan to the Peace designs.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order (and an article that gets an honorable mention).

5. Week’s Most Read — 2021 Centennial silver dollars: For the second week in a row, the proposed 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars drew lots of attention from visitors to our website.

4. Colorful Walking Liberty half dollars soar in auction: A 1942-D Walking Liberty half dollar graded MS-68 sold for $34,075 and a 1943 half dollar in MS-68 realized $28,200, both in a Legend auction.

3. House legislation seeks 2021-CC Morgan dollar: Our initial news coverage of the proposed 2021 Centennial commemorative silver dollars continues to draw reader attention.

2. Inside Coin World — Change in the law ends restrictions: “Coin Values Spotlight” focused on the 1912-D and 1912-S Liberty Head 5-cent coins, just some of the content in the Aug. 12 Coin World.

1. ANA urges support for Morgan and Peace dollars bill: The ANA is urging coin collectors to contact their congressional representatives to seek support for legislation calling for 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars.

