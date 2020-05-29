Week's Most Read: American Eagles dominate interest

The San Francisco Mint will be striking a Proof 2020 American Eagle silver dollar bearing the facility’s S Mint mark.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order. It is clear that the interest in American Eagles remains high this week.

5. 1,945-coin limit for American Eagle gold marking anniversary of WWII end: The Proof 2020-W End of WWII 75th Anniversary American Eagle gold $50 coin has a symbolic but tiny mintage with a future release date.

4. Week's Most Read - A surprising price for a 1941-S dime: The $3,840 that a Prooflike 1941-S dime realized at a recent Heritage auction is a clear indication of the market's appreciation for the PL quality indicator.

3. Monday Morning Brief - Another American Eagle: The popularity of the coin most collected, the American Eagle, has led to increasing the number of offerings that will fly from the U.S. Mint's nest.

2. Silver American Eagle to bear WWII anniversary privy mark: Like the recently announced gold $50 coin, a limited-edition silver American Eagle with a special privy mark commemorates the war's end, but with a much higher mintage.

1. Mint to offer two more American Eagle silver dollars: At end of calendar year 2020, a flock of six American Eagle silver dollars, from three Mints, will be needed to complete a collection.

Connect with Coin World: