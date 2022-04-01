Week's Most Read: American Eagle sells out before launch

The Proof 2022-W American Eagle silver dollar is priced at $73 as an unlimited single-coin option, or at $75 in Congratulations set packaging with a 30,000-set limit.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Monday Morning Brief for April 4, 2022: The five 2023 honorees for the American Women quarter dollars program represent a multicultural, multi-ethnic spectrum and, importantly, include names that will probably not be widely familiar to most Americans.

4. Forgotten currency from Cold War era was stored in bunker: What was West Germany produced emergency notes intended for use in case of a Soviet invasion during the Cold War. One underground bunker used to store them is now a museum.

3. Market Analysis: Standing Liberty quarters in auction: A 1918/7-S Standing Liberty quarter dollar graded MS-65 by PCGS with a green CAC sticker realized $165,937.50, topping GreatCollections’ Jan. 9 auction of quarter dollars from the Duckor Collection.

2. U.S. Mint details plans for American Women coins: Circulation release dates are set for the remaining three issues in the first year of the American Women quarter dollars program.

1. Proof 2022-W American Eagle dollar offered single or in set: Two numismatic products containing a Proof 2022-W American Eagle silver dollar go on sale from the U.S. Mint April 14, and one of the products is already fully reserved by enrollments.



