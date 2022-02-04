Week's Most Read: American Eagle programs filled

The 2022 American Eagle silver dollars, as shown, will bear the same designs as introduced in June 2021.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Five-coin Proof set due for 2022 American Women quarters: The five coins planned for release in 2022 under the American Women Quarters Program will be available in a special Proof set in February.

4. 1971-S Eisenhower dollar prototype sells for first time at auction: Heritage recently sold a 1971-S Eisenhower dollar that was believed to be a working prototype of Frank Gasparro's design.

3. Limits planned for Purple Heart colorized silver dollar: Sales of the limited-edition colorized 2022-P Purple Heart Hall of Honor silver dollar will be limited to one per household.

2. Distribution begins for new American Women 2022 quarters: The U.S. Mint is sending the first 2022 American Women quarters from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints for distribution by the Federal Reserve.

1. 2022 American Eagle silver dollar enrollments filled for two of three offers: Enrollment limits are reached for Proof 2022-S and Uncirculated 2022-W American Eagle silver dollar programs.

