Week’s Most Read: American Eagle platinum coin sale date

The 2020-W platinum Proof American Eagle $100 coin is being limited to a maximum release of 13,000 coins.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Monday Morning Brief for Dec. 23 — Technological changes: Technological advances have changed the way we publish and consume news. New changes are ahead that could change how collectors and dealers buy and sell coins.

4. Week’s Most Read — 2020 America the Beautiful quarters: Last week’s edition of this column was topped by the unveiling of photos of struck examples of the 2020 America the Beautiful quarter dollars.

3. Inside Coin World — Small differences matter on coins: Among articles exclusive to the January 2020 issue of “Coin World” is one focusing on making the best decision in a choice between similar coins and another showcasing the last quarter dollar of its kind.

2. Customers await U.S. Mint numismatic sales report update: The last time product sales were updated was more than a week before the Nov. 14 release of the Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollar, and collectors want information.

1. Proof 2020-W American Eagle platinum coin on sale Jan. 30: Orders placed beginning Jan. 30 for the Proof 2020-W American Eagle, Pursuit of Happiness platinum $100 coin will be limited to one per household for the maximum 13,000 coins available.

