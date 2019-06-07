Week’s Most Read: American Eagle palladium coin sales to start

The 2019-W American Eagle $25 palladium coin is being struck at the West Point Mint with a Reverse Proof finish.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Gaming token mule for Vietnam War era military base: A new die pairing has been discovered for a 1968 SEGA gaming token used in slot machines by U.S. servicepeople during the Vietnam War.

4. Monday Morning Brief for Aug. 12, 2019 — a repeat: The problems experienced with the 2019 Native American Coin and Currency set should have been anticipated by the U.S. Mint and the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

3. 2019 Coin and Currency sets sold with dislodged note: U.S. Mint customers are dealing with a packaging problem with the 2019 Native American $1 Coin and Currency set that repeats problems seen on a similar 2015 set.

2. Mint to sell holiday ornaments with Kennedy half dollars: Two holiday ornaments, each incorporating an Uncirculated Mint set quality 2019-P Kennedy half dollar, went on sale at the U.S. Mint beginning at noon ET Aug. 13.

1. Reverse Proof 2019-W American Eagle palladium coin: The 2019-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin to be issued Sept. 5 by the U.S. Mint will bear a Reverse Proof finish and be limited to a mintage of 30,000 pieces.

