Week's Most Read: Agreement on designs

Neither the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee nor Commission of Fine Arts opted to recommend use of this proposed privy mark on the 2026 Lincoln cent or the 2026 Jefferson 5-cent coin.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Silver dollars lead first day sales of Greatest Generation coins: The issues in the Greatest Generation commemorative coin program went on sale on Feb. 29 with silver dollars leading early sales.

4. Market Analysis: 1944 cents struck on wrong planchets: Lincoln cents dated 1944 but struck on zinc planchets that were intended for 1943 coins were recently sold in a Heritage auction.

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3. Market Analysis: Finest 1943/2-S Lincoln cent: A high grade Lincoln cent doubled die obverse, which was also recently discovered to be an overdate, from the World War II era was an attraction.

2. Texas postal employee sentenced for coin thefts: Sentencing was handed down in Beaumont, Texas, for a postal employee who stole packages including rare coins during her time of employment.

1. CCAC concurs with CFA on 2026 cents and 5-cent coins: The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee agreed on designs for dual-dated cents and 5-cent coins that could be circulated during 2026.

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