Week's Most Read: A surprising price for a 1941-S dime

PCGS expanded its “PL” designation to a broader range of coin types last year and this 1941-S Winged Liberty Head dime graded MS-68 full bands Prooflike realized $3,840 at Heritage’s recent CSNS auction.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. 1907 double eagles of two designs offer auction intrigue: Anticipation is running high as a pair of double eagles in Heritage's auction in June represent before-and-after examples of a historic design transition.

4. Mexico, Italy towns produce local notes to help residents: Local currency issued by small towns in Italy and Mexico is a means to alleviate economic hardship on the communities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Arrests made in U.S. currency counterfeiting operation in Peru: International agencies have identified and arrested two people for crimes centered on the counterfeiting and distribution of U.S. currency totaling $15 million from a location in Peru.

2. Monday Morning Brief for May 18, 2020 — An artificial rarity: The U.S. Mint will limit a special American Eagle gold coin to a mintage of 1,945, the lowest for the series by far. Will the Mint's customer say "No more" to this artificial rarity?

1. 'PL' boosts price for 1941-S Winged Liberty Head dime: The $3,840 a top-grade 1941-S dime realized at auction April 23, compared to recent non-PL prices, shows the coin benefited from an expanded use of the Prooflike quality indicator.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter