Week's Most Read: A smooth start for Mint in 2022

5. Mint officials drop two annual sets in 2022: Due to insufficient demand to justify the cost of production, the U.S. Mint will not produce the Birth set or the Happy Birthday set for consumers in 2022.

4. U.S. Mint releases 2021 bullion coin mintages: With 2021 production now complete, the U.S. Mint has released the mintage numbers for bullion products made at all facilities.

3. Market Analysis: A baseball star's 1863 Seated Liberty dollar: An 1863 Seated Liberty dollar graded MS-67 by NGC formerly in the collection of baseball star Andre Dawson has sold for $114,000.

2. South Korean agency warns of fake $50 Federal Reserve note: Travelers throughout Asia are being warned by South Korea's intelligence agency to watch out for phony U.S. $50 notes.

1. Sales of Negro Leagues Baseball coins start without a hitch: Product offerings by the U.S. Mint in 2022 started well, as the Negro Leagues Baseball coins went on sale Jan. 6 without ordering problems.

