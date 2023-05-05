Week's Most Read: A call to action to cut coin costs

It currently costs more than twice face value to produce and distribute every 5-cent coin made for circulation. Congress should pass legislation currently sitting before it that would grant the U.S. Mint to take corrective action to reduce costs.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Congressional gold medal honors Afghan assault victims: The 13 U.S. service members who lost their lives in a 2021 attack in Afghanistan will be posthumously jointly awarded a congressional gold medal.

4. Croatia celebrates men's clothing with first euro commemorative coins: The Croatian National Bank and the Croatian Mint have jointly issued the country's first euro-denominated commemorative coins.

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3. CCAC recommends three design pairs for 2024 Greatest Generation coin program: The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee made their recommendations on the coins to be included in the program honoring WWII vets.

2. 2024 Tubman commemorative coin designs get CCAC review: The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee reviewed and recommended design ideas for the 2024 Harriet Tubman commemorative coin program.

1. Monday Morning Brief for May 1, 2023: Congress must act: A change is needed in the composition of the smallest-denomination U.S. coins, as the latest Mint report indicates that making the items creates a continued deficit.