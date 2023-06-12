Week's Most Read: 800 gold coins found in field

A multimillion-dollar hoard of more than 800 U.S. Civil War era coins was recently unearthed in a cornfield somewhere in the state of Kentucky.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. May events surround launch of Kanaka`ole quarter: The more than 1,200 people who attended U.S. Mint activities May 5 and 6 in Hawaii each received an Uncirculated circulation quality 2023-D Edith Kanaka`ole quarter dollar.

4. Monday Morning Brief for June 5: Everyday heroism: Has Congress lost sight of the original reasons for authorizing congressional gold medals? Now acts of everyday heroism are being seen as worthy of that honor.

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3. Mint reports sales of 2023 bullion coins through May: Sales for at least some of the American Eagle bullion coins and the American Buffalo gold coin are above 2022 levels through the month of May.

2. Monday Morning Brief for June 12: Stolen cent returned: Our analysis of the return of a 1794 Liberty Cap cent to the ANS from wence it was stolen years ago by a well-known numismatist drew considerable attention.

1. Gold coin hoard totaling 800+ pieces found in Kentucky: It should surprise no one that our article about a gold coin hoard discovered in a cornfield in the Bluegrass State was the most read article last week.

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