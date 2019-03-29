Week’s Most Read: 2026 circulating commemorative coins

The nation’s Bicentennial was celebrated with new reverse designs in 1976 for the quarter dollar, shown, half dollar, and dollar.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Week’s Most Read — American Eagle palladium coin sales:

4. Hobby gets first look at 2019 American Innovation dollars: Collectors now know what the 2019 American Innovation $1 coins will look like, after final designs were revealed Aug. 14 by U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder in Rosemont, Illinois.

3. Morgan dollars among stars in Heritage Long Beach sale: Some exceptional Morgan dollars will be offered at Heritage Auctions’ Sept. 5 Premier Session at its Long Beach auctions from the collection of James Shucart.

2. Mint unveils final America the Beautiful quarter designs: Approved designs for the final six coins in the 56-coin America the Beautiful Quarters Program were unveiled Aug. 13 in Rosemont, Illinois, at the ANA World’s Fair of Money.

1. Mint seeking circulating commems for 250th anniversary: To help celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026, the U.S. Mint will pursue legislation that will include a one-year redesign of the obverses and reverses of all circulating U.S. coin denominations.

