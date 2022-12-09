Week's Most Read: 2023 production starts

The West Point Mint has begun production of 2023 American Eagle gold bullion coins.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Court awards silver to salvors of ship sunk in 1942: The British Admiralty Court ruled that silver discovered in 2017 on a ship sunk in 1942 can be kept by the finders over objections by South Africa.

4. Market Analysis: Two EF-45 1893-S Morgan silver dollars: A pair of similarly graded 1893-S Morgan silver dollars were sold by Scotsman Auction company in early November and proved popular.

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3. Newly discovered top grade 1851 $20 in Heritage sale: A high-grade 1851 Coronet gold $20 double eagle will be making a first appearance on the market during an upcoming Heritage auction.

2. Week's Most Read: New grading scale: The news of NGC introducing a new grading scale for modern coins that the firm hopes will resonate with collectors outside of numismatics was again of high interest.

1. West Point Mint begins striking 2023 gold, silver American Eagles: The Mint is striking 2023 American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins, and the products are expected to enter the market in January.

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