Week's Most Read: 2023 Peace dollars and old legislation

This certificate of authenticity signed by U.S. Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson included in the Director’s Strike Uncirculated 2023-Peace dollar received by Oklahoma collector Tommas Pace is numbered 74 out of 200.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Stack’s Bowers auction includes Eid Mar coin: The Eid Mar silver denarius is the world's most famous ancient coin and the appearance of one at public auction always draws attention from collectors.

4. Gold coin hoard totaling 800+ pieces found: This older article from June about the discovery of more than 800 U.S. gold coins in a cornfield in Kentucky continues to draw a lot of attention.

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3. American Liberty coin, medal sales date set: A lot of readers reviewed our coverage about the launch of sales set for Aug. 10 of the 2023-W American Liberty gold $100 coin and companion silver medal.

2. Monday Morning Brief - Hobby Protection Act: The Aug. 7 edition of the weekly opinion column, about hobby-supported legislation from 50 years ago, drew a lot of reader attention.

1. Specially struck 2023 Peace dollars shipped: Our original news coverage of the production of 200 "Director's Strike" Uncirculated 2023-P Peace dollars continues to draw the most attention from readers.



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