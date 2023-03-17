Week's Most Read: 2023 Morgan, Peace dollars

The two-piece Reverse Proof Morgan and Peace dollar set will be limited to a release of 250,000 sets. U.S. Mint customers can place advance orders via subscription on the Mint’s website.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Waiting room launched with March 2 sales: In its first use, the U.S. Mint's waiting room feature, which establishes an orderly process for customers making online purchases, appears to have performed well.

4. Market Analysis: Uncirculated 1893-S $1 in Heritage sale: A rare Uncirculated surviving key date 1893-S Morgan dollar sold for $372,000 in the Heritage Long Beach sale on Feb. 9.

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3. Market Analysis: MS-63 1884-S and 1892-S Morgan dollars: Identical grades of MS-63 were seen on a pair of San Francisco-minted Morgan dollars offered in the Carter Jackson Collection.

2. CCAC reviews designs for 2024 American Women quarters: The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee concurred with the Commission of Fine Arts on some designs for 2024 quarters, but differed on others.

1. Week's Most Read: High interest in Morgan, Peace dollars: The return of Morgan and Peace dollars in 2023 continues to remain a topic of high interest as anticipation for the new coins is building.